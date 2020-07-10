AC Milan need to change their situation to keep me at the club next season, proclaims Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that if the situation at AC Milan doesn’t change, then it’s highly unlikely that the Swede would be at the club beyond this season. The former Manchester United and Barcelona star signed for the Rossoneri in January and has since made an impressive impact.

Somehow, despite the chaos that enveloped the club at the start of the season, AC Milan currently sits in seventh place with just two points separating them and fifth place AS Roma. The club’s resurgence has been put down to head coach Stefano Pioli with the former Inter Milan boss working wonders again at the San Siro. That includes just two losses in the 14 games that the club has played in 2020 with big wins over Lazio and Juventus since the restart.

A key reason for that has been Zlatan Ibrahimović’s arrival with the former AC Milan and Inter Milan striker adding a new dimension to the club. While the Swede has only managed to net five goals in eleven appearances, his work-ethic and hold-up play has helped push Milan forward. But with Ralf Rangnick set to take over and replace Pioli as manager, Zlatan admitted that it’s a move that could see him leave the club at the end of this season.

“Ibra plays to win something or he stays at home. They told me that retiring in America was too easy, so I came back to Milan. I am here purely for passion, because I'm basically playing for free...Then this Covid situation stopped everything and I thought, maybe there’s something trying to tell me that I should retire... Fortunately, we got back on the pitch. My calf managed to get involved too, but after two days I was ready to come back into the team,” Ibrahimovic said in an interview La Gazzetta dello Sport's Sportweek magazine reported Goal.

"Ibra is like that. But they told me to take it slow. Ibra was born to play football and is still the best at playing football. We'll see how I feel in two months. We'll also see what's happening with the club. If this is the situation, to be honest, it's unlikely you'll see me at Milan next season. Ibra is not a player for the Europa League and Milan are not a club who belong in the Europa League."