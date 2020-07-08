Liverpool’s challenge is now to keep improving really good football team, asserts Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are 20 points clear of Manchester City but with their league title already secured, the Reds are now looking at various other records. The Reds have already set a myriad of records along the way including the earliest title win, the biggest lead at the top, most home wins in a row and most points won over 38 matches amongst many others. However, with Manchester City’s 100 point mark still within reach alongside a few others, the Reds are on course to create a few themselves.

But the bigger question, beyond this season, has been what can Liverpool do to improve this squad, with the Reds having already lost out on a key target in Timo Werner. While they’ve been linked with a catalogue of other players, no move has materialized as of yet and Jurgen Klopp admitted that it will be their biggest challenge going forth. The German also added that the pandemic will challenge them in the market and only if they have the resources for a player, will a move take place.

"Are there players out there on the market who can help us? Probably, yes. This is the challenge for us, to improve a really good football team. But these times are a challenge as well. It goes back to how nobody knows what the future will hold for all of us. So how can we make really expensive decisions for how we will deal with it? This team is really good. That doesn't mean we don't want to strengthen. If we have the opportunity and have the financial resources then it will always happen and we will always try," Klopp revealed, reported Goal.