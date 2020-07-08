Jack Grealish’s career would benefit by playing Champions League football, admits Jonathan Barnett

Jack Grealish’s agent Jonathan Barnett has claimed that playing for a Champions League team would help the Grealish’s career although he’s only concerned about Aston Villa right now. The 24-year-old is the Villians’ best player and has been a key reason why they’re still fighting against relegation.

Despite spending heavily both last summer and during the January transfer window, Aston Villa still finds themselves four points adrift from safety with five games left in the season. The Villans are level on points with 19th place Bournemouth with only goal difference separating the two teams although Villa’s final run of games is amongst the toughest. They face Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Everton, Arsenal and then West Ham with the final game proving to be a tough one.

However, with the Red Devils up next, rumours have intensified about Jack Grealish’s potential move to Manchester as reports have indicated that the 24-year-old is at the top of the club’s shortlist. Not only that, the midfielder fits manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s requirements but despite that Grealish’s agent Jonathan Barnett admitted that the midfielder isn’t thinking about his future. Barnett further added that no deal has been done with any team and that Grealish is only thinking about keeping Villa in the Premier League right now.

“Absolutely no deal has been done with anybody. I don’t think they’re [Aston Villa] looking at the Championship themselves, they believe that, hopefully, they’ll get out of the trouble they’re in. Jack believes it, he’s fighting hard, as hard as he can to stop that. That’s all that is on his mind at the moment,” Barnett told Stretty News.

“He’s not interested in anything else other than fighting to get Aston Villa out of any trouble. On the other hand, I think as far as his career is concerned, it would be great for him to play in the Champions League and develop his great skills and I’m not sure in which country or where that will be. But that conversation won’t happen now because all he wants to do is fight and help Aston Villa.”