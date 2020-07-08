Eric Dier handed £40,000 fine and four match ban by FA with immediate effect
Tottenham defender Eric Dier has been handed a four match ban by the English FA and fined £40,000 for his actions during an FA Cup game against Norwich City. The versatile midfielder has become a key player under Jose Mourinho but the ban will see him miss all but one game this season.
After much contemplation, the English FA has handed Tottenham midfielder/defender Eric Dier a four game ban and a fine of £40,000 for his actions in the club’s FA Cup game against Norwich. The 26-year-old leapt over an advertising hoarding and ran into the stands after he saw his brother being abused by a fan and rushed to his aid. There was no physical exchanges between anyone and the matter was eventually dropped by the police and Jose Mourinho admitted earlier last week that the Englishman didn't deserve to be punished.
However, there has been an independent FA inquiry but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to proceedings although the FA has eventually come to a decision. They’ve opted to punish Dier for a breach of rule E3 and alongside his fine, the Englishman will miss four games which will rule him out for all but one of Tottenham’s remaining Premier League games. The FA also released a statement that announced the same and also revealed that the Tottenham player admitted his wrongdoings but denied his actions were "threatening".
“Eric Dier has been suspended for four matches with immediate effect, fined £40,000 and warned as to his future conduct following a breach of FA Rule E3. The Tottenham Hotspur FC player admitted that his actions at the conclusion of a fixture against Norwich City FC in The FA Cup on 04 March 2020 were improper but denied that they were also threatening. An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier’s actions to be threatening,” the statement read.
