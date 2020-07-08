Eric Dier handed £40,000 fine and four match ban by FA with immediate effect

After much contemplation, the English FA has handed Tottenham midfielder/defender Eric Dier a four game ban and a fine of £40,000 for his actions in the club’s FA Cup game against Norwich. The 26-year-old leapt over an advertising hoarding and ran into the stands after he saw his brother being abused by a fan and rushed to his aid. There was no physical exchanges between anyone and the matter was eventually dropped by the police and Jose Mourinho admitted earlier last week that the Englishman didn't deserve to be punished.