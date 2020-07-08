Barcelona are obliged to extend Lionel Messi’s deal with the club, claims Josep Maria Bartomeu

Yet with only one year left on his current deal, Barcelona are in trouble as ESPN has reported that Messi is unhappy at his situation within the club. The reports have further indicated that the Argentine hasn’t been happy with Bartomeu and the club about leaks that he (Messi) has too much power which effectively has made him responsible for Ernesto Valverde’s sacking. But, despite all that, Bartomeu admitted that the club are obliged to renew Messi’s contract and that, in his belief the Argentine has many years of football left in him.