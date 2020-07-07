Would be hard for Donny van de Beek to turn down Real Madrid, claims Rafael van der Vaart

Former Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart has admitted that it would be very tough for Donny van de Beek to turn down Real Madrid if they do make a move. The Ajax star is one of the few players left from the club’s sensational Champions League run last season but has been linked with a move away.

The 23-year-old has only one year left on his current deal and was heavily linked with a move away last summer but he opted to stay at the club with Ajax losing quite a few players. However, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from linking the Dutch international to various clubs with Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, and a few others all linked with a move. But the Los Blancos are the front-runners for the midfielder's signature as reports have indicated that the two parties have come to an agreement over personal terms.

However, there has been no agreement over a transfer fee between Ajax and Real Madrid as of yet, although with Newcastle United and Everton also joining in the race, Van de Beek isn’t short on suitors. But, despite the interest from England, former Real Madrid and Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart admitted that turning down the Los Blancos would be hard for the 23-year-old Ajax star. He further added that in his opinion, moving to Germany at this stage in Van de Beek’s career would be the right move.

“When Real comes, what do you have to wait for? And if they really want you, they will get you too. All those people who say that he should stay with Ajax for another year and first have to play a good European Championship with the Dutch team, they do not understand that it is difficult to say ‘no’ to a club like Real Madrid,” Van der Vaart revealed reported Football Oranje.

“In Spain, there is only one thing: winning prizes. That brings a certain amount of pressure. You also have to be lucky. We also thought Frenkie was a perfect match for FC Barcelona, but that does not look like it now. I would consider Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund a great club for him.”