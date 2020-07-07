Thiago would fit perfectly at Liverpool and under Jurgen Klopp, claims Lothar Matthaus

With a year left on his current contract, reports have indicated that Thiago is set to leave Germany and Bayern Munich with the midfielder looking for another challenge. The Spaniard has been a key member of the squad at the Allianz Arena ever since he signed in 2013 with him making well over 200 appearances in the seven years since. However, over the years, the 29-year-old has been linked with a move away, including a move back to Barcelona but nothing has ever materialized.