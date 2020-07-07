Thiago would fit perfectly at Liverpool and under Jurgen Klopp, claims Lothar Matthaus
Today at 4:58 PM
Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has confessed that Thiago’s time at Bayern is coming to an end and that the Spaniard would fit perfectly at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. The former Barcelona starlet signed for Bayern in 2013 and has since become one of the best midfielders in the world.
With a year left on his current contract, reports have indicated that Thiago is set to leave Germany and Bayern Munich with the midfielder looking for another challenge. The Spaniard has been a key member of the squad at the Allianz Arena ever since he signed in 2013 with him making well over 200 appearances in the seven years since. However, over the years, the 29-year-old has been linked with a move away, including a move back to Barcelona but nothing has ever materialized.
That could change within the next few months as Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted that the Spaniard is looking for another challenge amidst links with Liverpool. However, while the Bavarians are confident about extending the midfielder’s contract, ex Bayern midfielder Lothar Matthaus has admitted that Thiago’s time at the club is over. The Bundesliga legend further added that the 29-year-old would fit perfectly in Jurgen Klopp’s team.
“With Thiago, I’m pretty sure the signs are goodbye. What other reason would he have for not yet accepting Bayern’s offer? Liverpool are obviously very keen on him and he would absolutely love the football, the team and fit perfectly with Jurgen Klopp,” Matthaus said reported Goal.
- Thiago Alcantara
- Lothar Matthaus
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Liverpool Fc
- Fc Barcelona
- Bayern Munich
