Reports | AC Milan set to appoint Ralf Rangnick as manager from 2020/21 season

But while Stefano Pioli has done a relatively good job since replacing Giampaolo, the links and rumours over a new manager have been persistent. However, it looks like things are finally over as the Guardian have reported that AC Milan have come to an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become their new manager from the 2020/21 season. The former RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim boss had been in talks with the Italian giants for the last six months or so but the two parties have come to an agreement over a three year contract.