Reports | AC Milan set to appoint Ralf Rangnick as manager from 2020/21 season
Today at 1:37 PM
After months of speculation, former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick is set to sign for AC Milan as their manager from the 2020/21 season. The 62-year-old had reportedly already agreed to sign for the Rossoneri despite being linked with moves to Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and a few others.
With AC Milan appointing Marco Giampaolo at the start of the 2019/20 season, many believed that finally, the Rossoneri had the manager they needed. The 52-year-old had successful spells at Sampdoria and Empoli despite employing a more expansive and attractive brand of football. Not just that his ability to groom younger players into bigger stars had attracted Milan but Giampaolo was sacked seven games into his tenure as manager at the San Siro with him struggling to get his ideas across.
But while Stefano Pioli has done a relatively good job since replacing Giampaolo, the links and rumours over a new manager have been persistent. However, it looks like things are finally over as the Guardian have reported that AC Milan have come to an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become their new manager from the 2020/21 season. The former RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim boss had been in talks with the Italian giants for the last six months or so but the two parties have come to an agreement over a three year contract.
The Guardian has further reported that the 62-year-old is set to hold talks to combine his managerial role with that of a sporting director, replacing Paolo Maldini in the process. That was the role Rangnick held at Leipzig but since Julian Naglesmann took over as manager, the 62-year-old has been working as the head of sport and development at Red Bull.
