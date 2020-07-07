Real Madrid will have to be both creative and flexible with transfers now, confesses Emilio Butragueno

Real Madrid’s director of public relations Emilio Butragueno has admitted that the Los Blancos will have to adapt to the coronavirus while being ‘creative and flexible’ in the market. The Los Blancos are known to spend big in the transfer market with them splurging on eight players last summer.

Despite signing eight players in the summer of 2018 and losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Real Madrid opted to splurge again with them not happy with their acquisitions. It saw the Los Blancos bring in eight new names to the club including Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy amongst others. While most of them have thrived and have played a key role in helping the club challenge for the La Liga title again, the Los Blancos have still been linked with the best of the best.

That includes the likes of N’Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and a few other players from Europe’s biggest sides. Yet, that was before the coronavirus hit the world and caused a devastating knock-on impact on the beautiful game’s transfer market. With a diminishing transfer market to deal with, Real Madrid legend Emilio Butragueno has admitted that the club will have to be flexible and creative. He also added that while no-one knows just how much the summer transfer window will be affected, the club knows that it will change.

“I think the football industry has to adjust to this new situation with ongoing uncertainty about when a vaccine will be discovered. In the meantime we need to be both creative and be flexible enough to adapt ourselves to the new situations. I think it's really important to understand that this is not a football crisis, this is a global crisis and football is part of the world and part of an economy which is struggling,” Butragueno said reported Goal.

“This situation of course is going to condition the transfer market and there are question marks about the future. Having said that, we don't know yet exactly what is going to happen, but we can foresee that the situation is going to be different compared to other summers."