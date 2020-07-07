Mohun Bagan are our biggest rivals as they still give me anxiety, claims Parth Jindal

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal feels that ATK-Mohun Bagan is going to be their biggest threat going forward in the ISL next season. The two Kolkata clubs merged earlier this year and would play as a separate identity from the upcoming season, which will rekindle their rivalry with Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan have shared a fierce rivalry during their I-League days, with them always in contention for the trophy before the former migrated to the Indian Super League. But, the rivalry will re-kindle next season, with the century-old club set to make its debut in the ISL following a merger with three-time champions ATK. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC was eliminated by ATK in the last season of the ISL, which has made Parth Jindal, owner of the club; believe that the Kolkata-based club is their biggest rival.

"Mohun Bagan still gives me anxiety. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, that rivalry, the kind of passion, there is something about that legacy, history, and the colours. You just feel like you are playing history, something bigger than anything," said Parth Jindal, in an Instagram live chat with the ISL.

"Every time you go to Kolkata to play a football game, I just feel like these guys have kept Indian football alive. While all of us focused on cricket, it is Goa and Kolkata who have kept Indian football alive. My biggest admiration is for their fans. Now that Roy Krishna beat us last year, our biggest rivalry is against ATK Mohun Bagan," added the owner.

Even though Mohun Bagan has secured a safe passage to the Indian Super League, their arch-rivals East Bengal are not on the same course as of yet. The red and gold brigade has recently parted ways with their former investors Quess Corp. Ltd and is busy with the termination process for the time being.