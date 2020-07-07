Lautaro Martinez needs to find peace of mind to perform amidst transfer rumours, claims Giuseppe Marotta
Today at 3:44 PM
Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta admitted that Lautaro Martinez needs to find a ‘peace of mind’ to give his best for the club with him being heavily linked with a move away. The official clearly stated that the club are not inclined at all to part ways with the 23-year old forward right now.
Lautaro Martinez’s stellar display for Inter Milan over this season has caught the attention of Barcelona and the forward has been heavily linked with a move to Spain. It has seen many from within Barcelona admit that the striker would be perfect for the club but Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has clearly stated that they are not willing to part ways with the forward. He also added that the Argentine must find the ‘peace of mind’ to be able to perform as per his potential at the San Siro, amidst such rumours.
"There are two factors to consider, the competitive one and the one relating to the transfer market, which run concurrently. Inter don't want to sell a 23-year-old lad like him, but this is a time when rumours are flying about. We saw Lautaro the great player in the first half of the season, which caught the attention of big clubs. Now, he must find peace of mind to guarantee Inter the performance levels he showed in the first half of the season,” said Guiseppe Marotta reported Goal.
The Argentine joined Inter Milan in 2018 from Racing Club and since then has been a mainstay in the playing XI, having already scored twelve goals and provided four assists in the ongoing 2019-20 Serie A plus five goals in the Champions League. The South American made his International debut in 2018 and earned 17 caps so far with nine strikes to his name.
