Lautaro Martinez needs to find peace of mind to perform amidst transfer rumours, claims Giuseppe Marotta

Lautaro Martinez’s stellar display for Inter Milan over this season has caught the attention of Barcelona and the forward has been heavily linked with a move to Spain. It has seen many from within Barcelona admit that the striker would be perfect for the club but Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has clearly stated that they are not willing to part ways with the forward. He also added that the Argentine must find the ‘peace of mind’ to be able to perform as per his potential at the San Siro, amidst such rumours.