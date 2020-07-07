Blame me for on field clash between Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son, asserts Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has claimed that the fight between Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son was based on something that he said to them during a meeting with all the players. The two Spurs stars had a coming together after the half-time whistle with the duo exchanging angry words.

Despite going into the half-time break ahead after a Michael Keane own goal against Everton, Tottenham did not look happy with their feelings. But, the talking point at that stage of the game wasn’t the goal or anything else during the opening 45 minutes but rather the clash between Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris just after the whistle blew for half-time. The Spurs duo was involved in an argument with captain Lloris clearly unhappy about something that Son did not do.

It saw Giovani Lo Celso, Moussa Sissoko, and Harry Winks intervene and separate the two as they went down the tunnel for the half-time break. However, while they did come out of the break looking like they patched things up, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho admitted that the duo had the clash because he asked them to be more critical of each other. He also added that it was “beautiful” to watch with it the consequence of the club’s team meetings.

"It's beautiful. It's a consequence, probably, of our meetings. If you want to blame somebody for that, it's me. I was critical of my boys because they are not in my opinion critical enough with themselves, I asked them to demand more from others, I asked them to put their colleagues under the pressure of the team spirit you have to give," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"It was a situation where an amazing kid, who everybody loves, Sonny, the captain [Lloris] thought he had to do more for the team and give a different effort. There were a couple of bad words, but I think it was something very important for the team to grow up, for that to happen you need to demand more of each other and be strong personalities. At half-time, I said when I saw the reaction I had no doubts they would stick together until the end."