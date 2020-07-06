Minerva Punjab FC Academy offers their facilities to AIFF to conduct camps for junior teams

Minerva Punjab FC Academy has offered its Mohali campus to the AIFF to conduct junior teams’ camps and its coaching licence courses for the U17 Women’s World Cup and the AFC U16 Championships. Indian football activities are stalled for the time being owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The U17 Women’s World Cup will be staged in India in February next year and the camps for the event have not yet started owing to the recent pandemic situation. The Indian junior team is also set to feature in the AFC U16 Championships later this year. In the middle of the crisis, Minerva FC Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj has offered their Mohali campus to the AIFF to conduct their junior camps ahead of the International assignments.

“I am reaching out to you today to offer up the Minerva Academy campus in Mohali for training camps of the India teams for the upcoming U-17 Women’s World Cup and the AFC U-16 Championship,” stated Ranjit Bajaj, in a letter to the AIFF.

Meanwhile, in another letter, the Minerva Punjab FC official has requested the apex body to conduct a subsidised ‘A’ and ‘B’ license course for Indian coaches using their facilities free of cost and ensured them maximum participation.

“I am a firm believer that if the nation is serious about moving ahead as a footballing nation, we must not only focus on player and youth development but also on coaching education in order to allow access to the best coaches for the future stars of Indian football,” added the official.