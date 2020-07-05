West Ham has got a history of winning games when needed, proclaims David Moyes

West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed that he believes the Hammers have what it takes to stay up because of their history of winning games when they’re put under immense pressure. The London side are in a six-team dogfight against relegation with them three points above the drop zone.

Despite spending heavily on reinforcements over the summer, West Ham’s decline and struggles eventually saw Manuel Pellegrini sacked with David Moyes replacing him. The former Manchester United boss spent six months at the club in the 2017/18 season, where he planned and executed the great escape rather brilliantly. But with the Hammers looking for something beyond Moyes, Pellegrini was appointed and the rest is history.

But despite a decent run into the end of their season, the Hammers have an outside chance of getting relegated with Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth all looking to leapfrog them. Despite that, David Moyes believes that the Hammer’s history of winning games when they need to will help their cause. He also added that the club are confident they can survive the situation they find themselves in because of the confidence of having done it in the past.

"I really enjoyed my time at West Ham the first time. I think a couple of teams cut adrift last time [in the 2017/18 season] and it made it so that there was one position or so [to also be relegated]. I remember the run in at that time, we went and won at Leicester, we drew with Manchester United and we beat Everton at home so I feel like we've got the history of winning games when needed. We obviously don't want to be there, we want to be out of that siutation but we have the confidence from having done it before," Moyes told Sky Sports.

“We don't want to be getting into last-day scenarios if we can help it and our plan is to try and get away from that situation as quickly as we can. I don't think there is a performance so far where I would turn around and say we haven't been as good. I think we've not scored enough, I would like our play to improve, which hopefully is developing and getting better. Ultimately, you find all the best teams have the best defences and we have to make sure we toughen up and are harder to play against. I'd probably say all those elements of the game all need to be improved in some way.”