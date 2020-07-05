Manchester United haven’t cracked any code as of yet, confesses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 3:25 PM
Despite them being on a 16 game unbeaten streak, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United haven’t cracked any code with the club still looking to improve. The Red Devils have walked back from a terrible start to the season with them the favourites for a Champions League place.
The Red Devils have been on a tear with them continuing that run of form post the restart and it has seen hope within the club’s fanbase rise. Their form before the restart was impressive with the club now adding to it with four consecutive wins in all competitions since football in England was restarted. Their last loss came against Burnley towards the end of January with Bruno Fernandes’ arrival since then proving to be a catalyst for change.
Their recent form has pushed them back into contention for Champions League football with only two points separating them and Chelsea. Yet despite other sides in contention for top four football, many have marked the Red Devils as favourites with Gary Neville even admitting that his former side have cracked the code. But that has been refuted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he admitted that Manchester United haven’t cracked any code and still have work to do on the team.
"We have to improve the ones we have here, think we've seen improvement from Mason, Martial and Rashford and they will keep on improving but we will never stand still always on the lookout if anything is possible. You can't think we have cracked it like Gary [Neville] mentioned last week. The emphasis is on improving the team all the time,” Solskjaer said reported ESPN.
