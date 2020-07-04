Thiago Alcantara might want to do something new in future, admits Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confessed that Thiago Alcantara might want to leave the Bavarians in the near future with the midfielder looking for a new challenge. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to England in recent months with his contract set to expire next summer.

Thiago’s performances this season despite his issues with injuries have seen him classified as one of the world’s best midfielders. The central midfielder has slowly become one of the best players in Germany and the world but has been perceptually linked with a move away. However, despite rumours linking him back to a move to Barcelona amongst other sides, no move has materialized.

However, with his contract with the Bavarians expires at the end of the 2020/21 season and contract talks between the 29-year-old and the club going nowhere, his future seems to be in the air. But it does look like Bayern are prepared to sell the midfielder as CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted that the club won’t lose Thiago for free next summer. He also added that the Spaniard wants a new challenge although the German giants haven’t had any contact with Liverpool.

“He is a top boy on and off the pitch. We had serious negotiations with him and fulfilled all of his wishes. But it looks like he might want to do something new again at the end of his career. We have never had any contact with Liverpool. If he wants to do that, we have to deal with it. We don’t want to lose a player for free next year. I say that very clearly,” Rummenigge told Bild.

“Everything seemed fixed with Thiago. Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director has had discussions with his advisor. We had the impression that all the conditions were okay so far. Now he is obviously dealing with doing something new again. Let's just wait and see. Both (David Alaba and Thiago) are top guys, on and off the pitch. We now have to try to find a solution that is financially acceptable to us. We know that both players have a contract for one year.”