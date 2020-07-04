Position swap during India U-19 days helped me improve as footballer, admits Pritam Kotal

Indian footballer Pritam Kotal has revealed that him changing from a central midfielder into a more defensive role during his early days has actually helped him improve as a footballer. The right-back guided ATK to their third Indian Super League triumph last season and his second title overall.

Having started his senior career for Pailan Arrows, Pritam Kotal has come a long way, winning the I-League with Mohun Bagan, then making his debut for the national side and recently guiding ATK to their third ISL title last season. The side-back was also a part of India U-19 side for a couple of years and played under the tutelage of Colm Toal. It was back then, he played as a central midfielder, but the coach changed his position thereafter and according to Kotal the move helped him improve as a footballer.

“I have fond memories from our U-19 days. We spent 2 years together at the AIFF (All India Football Federation) training centre in Goa. Coach Colm Toal played a very important part in my career. When I was called in the U-19 national team, I was a defensive midfielder. I played two matches as a defensive midfielder,” said Pritam Kotal, during an Instagram chat with the Indian football team’s official handle.

“But after Colm Toal came, he saw me play as a midfielder and then he changed my position. I struggled for two or three months. I took some time to adjust but the coach guided me perfectly,” added the footballer.

The former Mohun Bagan star has been one of the mainstays in the national setup for the past few years and played in each of India’s 2019 AFC Asian Cup games. Till now, he’s played 36 matches for the Blue Tigers and is now one of the senior members of the squad.