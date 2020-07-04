Manchester United still needs to improve on many aspects of our game, claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels that there is still room for improvement despite the fact that Manchester United are currently enjoying a 15-match unbeaten streak in all competitions. The Red Devils sit in fifth place in the Premier League table with 52 points and are in contention for a top-four finish.

“Consistency has to be improved. We still have to improve on many aspects of the game... there’s not going to be complacency and thinking, ‘This is it, we’ve cracked it,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, during a press conference.

“We’ve got so much work to do, but it’s an enjoyable journey. You can see the improvement. So, yeah, we need to make one or two very good decisions - or more good decisions - but it’s going to be a very important summer, definitely,” added the manager.

Manchester United is just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and three points shy of third-placed Leicester City. With Ole’s boy’s have matches lined up with bottom half teams like Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, and Crystal Palace, which gives them a golden opportunity to bag maximum points and cement their place in the top four.