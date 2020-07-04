Lionel Messi would be tempted to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, claims Rivaldo

Brazil legend Rivaldo has revealed that Lionel Messi would be delighted to reunite with former boss Pep Guardiola once again at Manchester City, amidst rumours of the Argentine eyeing a move away from Barcelona in the next season. The Argentine has spent his entire career so far at Barcelona.

Even though a transfer might look unlikely, recent turmoil within the Barcelona has opened up talks regarding Lionel Messi’s departure. While his contract at Barcelona set to expire in 2021, reports have indicated that the two parties are in talks but the Argentine has now halted talks of an extension. If he does aim for a transfer, there would be many European clubs eager to rope him, but former Barcelona man Rivaldo opines that Messi would be tempted to reunite with his former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

“When Messi’s contract ends, he will be 34, but with his class I think he could still easily play in Premier League. It will be sad to see him leaving Barcelona once his contract ends eventually, but I still hope that he can stay for now,” said Rivaldo, to Betfair.

“Despite his connection to the club, he has the right to move if he wants and reuniting with Pep Guardiola at City will be tempting for him, as the two of them formed a great coach and player partnership at Barca,” added the 2002 World Cup winner.

Juventus might be another possible destination for Lionel Messi, with the prospect of starting the line-up with Cristiano Ronaldo. But, as things stand, nothing is going to materialize until his contract ends at the end of the 2020-21 season, by then Messi would turn 34 years.