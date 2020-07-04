Kai Havertz will be a success if he decides to go to England, proclaims Wendell

Bayer Leverkusen defender Wendell has admitted that fellow Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz would succeed in the Premier League if he opts to swap Germany for England. The versatile midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Leverkusen in recent weeks with Chelsea his top suitor.

With moves for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner all wrapped up, Chelsea’s next target has been Kai Havertz and reports have indicated that the Blues are closing in on a move. The German has always been a player with impressive potential making his debut at the age of 17 which until recently made Havertz the youngster ever debutant. Not just that the 21-year-old is the youngster ever player in Bundesliga history to play 100 German top flight games, the first teenager to score 17 goals and a myriad of other records along the way.

But while he struggled to live up to the hype after his performance in the 2018/19 season, things slowly changed for the German with him now in top form again. He finished the 2019/20 season with 12 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga alone which has brought adoring glances from England especially from Chelsea and Liverpool. That has seen fellow Leverkusen star Wendell admit that the German is a complete player and would be a success if he does go to England.

“He’s a complete player. If you play him as a No 9, as a No 10 a little bit behind, or out wide, he will know what to do. He understands what the manager wants. He finishes well with both feet. He’s strong with his head. He has good technique,” Wendell told the Guardian.

“Psychologically, the Germans are very focused people. They are very concentrated on what they want. If he goes to the Premier League, he will learn a lot. I think Kai dreams of playing there. He has that desire. If he decides to play in England, he will be a success.”