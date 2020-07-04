Football will slowly go back to the way things were before pandemic, claims Jonathan Barnett

Super-agent Jonathan Barnett has opined that football, both on the field and the business side of things, is on a slow climb back to normalcy. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the transfer market with many clubs across Europe struggling financially which could lead to a knock-on effect.

Premier League clubs have spent incredible amounts over the last few years with the tv broadcasting deal helping increase budges of clubs across the top tier. However, the coronavirus pandemic has changed things for clubs not just in England but across Europe with CIES reporting that transfer values could drop by almost 30% across the world. Clubs within the Premier League face losses of upto 1 billion with almost half that lost completely and it will no doubt affect the transfer window.

Yet super-agent Jonathan Barnett believes that football will get back to normal and that the world especially the Premier League already on that path. Barnett further added that the clubs will recoup any losses they have once fans are back within their stadiums and that the money that was lost because of the coronavirus will come back but there hasn't been a right time to talk about that.

"Clubs have suffered losses and it will take time to get back because they will have to recoup them. But when the crowds come back, the money comes back into the game, it will carry on as normal. Slowly things are coming back but it will take a while. There's no doubt about that. We've maintained a slightly different view because we haven't really been looking to talk about football with clubs,” Barnett told ESPN.

"With this virus going on and unfortunately a lot of people being ill and dying, it wasn't the right time to start talking about transfers and things like that We haven't really gone into that aspect of it. As we're coming out of it and clubs start to play again, then we can start to talk."

A potentially diminishing transfer market or the fact that values have fallen hasn’t stopped the rumour mill with Manchester United, Liverpool, and the rest of the big sides all linked with big money moves. Even in uncertain times, the moves are far from small ones with fees of over a 100 million being thrown about for players. Yet, Barnett added that Premier League clubs will still pay big money especially if they have the money to spend.

"If a club has the finances to pay for a transfer, they will do it. The clubs have to be run properly. Every business in the world has to be run properly. Nobody forces anyone and says 'you must have a big transfer.' You've got to look at it generally, and you can't compare apples and oranges. Some clubs can, some clubs can't. What is most important is that every club is run properly,” he added.