Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 33+ – How to replace Bruno Fernandes

The Premier League’s Project Restart has started swimmingly for most, and we have reached the moment to avoid any rash decisions, but then Bruno Fernandes gets injured. The news hasn’t been officially confirmed and there is a chance that the midfielder is out for a while, so how do you replace him?

Option one: Go all in Manchester United

This is Bruno Fernandes. The same midfielder who eight games into his debut Premier League season has more points than all but nine Manchester United players. Add that to the fact that no-one has been selected by more FPL managers this season and it certainly poses a massive problem with the rumours about a collision between him and Pogba. The Portuguese walked off worse for wear and given his form, so far, this season it gives many FPL managers across the world a reason to panic.

However, after calming down and taking a look at that Manchester United list, there are a couple of names that almost immediately pop up. Anthony Martial (8.2m) is one. The Frenchman is on a hot and cold streak with him scoring a hattrick against Sheffield but doing absolutely nothing in the two games either side of the Blades. But at 8.2m it certainly makes him a like for like replacement despite Martial’s form issues.

Yet, what does bode well for managers is the fact that the Frenchman is a striker in real life but a midfielder in the game which means that he gets a little bit extra when he scores goals although being played out of position doesn’t affect him as much as it does for Lord Lundstram. Still, with only Christian Pulisic, more on that later, recording more big chances than Tony M, it makes him an interesting choice. But if he’s not for you, then go the Paul Labile Pogba way.

8.3m and the Frenchman has certainly showed that he still knows how to play football despite all his injuries this season and play the game we love wonderfully. However, thanks to Bruno’s form and ability, Pogba has played a lot deeper than usual although that might change. Warning, Bruno and Pogba were the ones involved in the collision, with no news about the Frenchman.

That’s about the options at United, but there are a few more riskier ones. Daniel James started the season wonderfully but has since petered off and struggled to hit the same heights. Yet at 5.8m, he represents a bargain alongside Andreas Pereira (4.8m) and Jesse Lingard (6.3m) although while they might be replacements for Fernandes, they’ve also struggled for form.

Option two: Replace him with Kevin De Bruyne

This is the greatest possible option and not just because the two are eerily similar players or because of the fact that the Belgian is much better!! Now Manchester United fans will wholeheartedly disagree with this fact but Kevin De Bruyne is an absolute gem. He’s a wonderful player to watch, and even better to have in your actual team and a star for FPL managers. The City man is the highest scoring FPL player this season with 215 points, ahead of GW 33+, has missed only two games all season and has never been substituted before the 60 minute mark.

However, at 10.7m, the Belgian is a tad more expensive than Fernandes but a little jiggling around your team and he fits in like a glove. But if the fact that he’s the league’s best player doesn’t help convince you, then the fact that De Bruyne has five goal contributions (3 goals 2 assists) since the restart is the best tally for any player. He’s also top for goal attempts, for chances created, and his fixture list going forward is a dream to look at.

Of course, the world has to bear in mind that De Bruyne’s place could change because of the Pep roulette but, barring the Burnley game, he’s been one of the few players not to move from Guardiola’s team. However, for those looking for a differential kick, he’s not the man for you with over 51.7% owners across FPL. Oh and he’s on penalties for Manchester City with him looking very good, so far, off a spot-kick.

Option three: Bring in Christian Pulisic and spend the extra money

This is the option to pick if you’re looking for a budget friendly man and you have arguably the best option in Captain America. Injuries have hurt the American’s form and ability this season but still, somehow, that hasn’t seemed to stop Pulisic from making an impressive impact. The Chelsea star is the highest scoring U21 player in the Premier League this season with 7 goals and to make things even better, he’s in a startling run of form.

Since the restart, he’s picked up two goals and two assists with ten shots on target including three big chances with only Anthony Martial recording more big chances. Not only that he’s had the most touches inside the box than any other midfielder and all this for only 7.1m. Chelsea’s inconsistency has hurt the other Blues’ players but as the eye test has proved since the restart even than has affected ol Christian Pulisic.

Instead, he’s been their lone driving force and as that game vs Manchester City proved, he can deliver in the big moments. And for those wondering if he’s overperforming, Understat tells us that Pulisic is doing the exact opposite instead with the American underperforming. Now this isn’t the greatest way to measure a player but his xG is 7.61 and xA is 2.31. Now that’s based on normal numbers with FPL penalties and free-kick fouls that lead to a goal as assists.

And the other numbers support that with the American creating 1.40 key passes per 90, 1.47 passes per 90 into the final third and he has a shot accuracy of 40.8% with an average of 1.40 shots on target per 90 according to fbref. It makes him a wonderful buy at 7.1m and that’s a lot of extra money, giving managers a chance to replace someone with a premium forward or midfielder or even defender.

Option four: Panic and dive into the chaos

A crazy option for sure, but what if you use the Wildcard, for those who have it, or take a points hit and make wholesale changes? There are no more double gameweeks, no more exceptional games which is why having Manchester assets makes so much sense. However, bringing in Everton (Richarlison or Alex Iwobi), Wolves (Adama Traore) and Tottenham (Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min, Lucas Moura, Gio Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn) players could help your cause.

The lack of the wildcard could hurt managers, however, but for those willing to take a points hit, the best option would be to plan a few changes and then enforce them. Or else, with Bruno Fernandes potentially injured, that does mean the end of FPL for many, so close your phone/app/website and hope for the best.