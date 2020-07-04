2022 AFC Asian Cup announcement has given us extra motivation, claims Bala Devi

With the Scottish Premier League halted for an indefinite period owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, Rangers FC star Bala Devi is busy working on her fitness to be in the best possible shape when action resumes. The Indian footballer is also overjoyed with India hosting the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Football, along with other sports has taken a lot of beating due to the global lockdown, even though some of the major leagues are back in action. The Scottish Premier League for women is yet to open shop, which leaves the players in a state of limbo, just like other leagues which are halted at the moment. However, Rangers FC star Bala Devi, having not stepped on the pitch for the past few months, admitted that she has been busy doing indoor exercises to keep herself in shape when the action begins once again.

“There really isn’t a lot to do as of now, apart from train and keep yourself at the peak of fitness. Due to the current situation we (the players) are all doing our own individual practice and fitness,” said Bala Devi, as stated in an AIFF release.

“When the team does report together we will see what the plans are. I will train and play for my club Rangers FC once things open up after the lockdown and hope to be at peak fitness,” added the footballer.

India was awarded the hosting rights for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup a few days ago, which is going to be one of the biggest football events the country has ever hosted. The 30-year old stated that she was excited on hearing about the development and it has also given her an extra motivation with the event set to take place within a couple of years.

“I was really excited when I saw India were announced as the hosts. It really is an honour to host such a prestigious tournament. It means so much for women’s football in India – the announcement has given us all that extra motivation,” stated the Indian international.