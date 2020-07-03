We've made a point against the champions, asserts Raheem Sterling

Youngster Phil Foden added a third on the brink of the half-time whistle. Just when Liverpool thought the humiliation was over, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain netted an own goal to put an end to the game in the 66th minute. Liverpool are still 20 points clear of Manchester City after playing 32 matches each and have a chance to break the 100 point barrier. But Sterling, who scored the second goal, admitted that Thursday’s game was a test against the champions and they’ve surely made a point, even though Liverpool has been brilliant all year.