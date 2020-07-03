We've made a point against the champions, asserts Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling has revealed that his side made a ‘point’ following Manchester City’s 4-0 rout of Premier League champions Liverpool on Thursday. The Jurgen Klopp-led side has been crowned champions of England last week becoming the fastest side in English top flight history to become champions.
The clash between the top-two teams in the Premier League was nothing more than a dead rubber in the context of the championship, with Liverpool already claiming the silverware - their first title in 30 years. Hosts Manchester City, playing for pride, hammered the champions at home, handing them a 4-0 defeat while dominating the game throughout. Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 25th minute via a penalty kick, before Raheem Sterling doubled the lead 10 minutes later.
Youngster Phil Foden added a third on the brink of the half-time whistle. Just when Liverpool thought the humiliation was over, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain netted an own goal to put an end to the game in the 66th minute. Liverpool are still 20 points clear of Manchester City after playing 32 matches each and have a chance to break the 100 point barrier. But Sterling, who scored the second goal, admitted that Thursday’s game was a test against the champions and they’ve surely made a point, even though Liverpool has been brilliant all year.
"It was a test against the champions. We had a chance to make a point and I thought we did well today. They (Liverpool) have been brilliant all year. We knew we had to start strong. We wanted to have a good game against them. I thought we started really well and credit to the boys," said Raheem Sterling, as reported by the club’s official website.
