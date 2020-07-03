Serie A could have fans in stadiums before end of season, claims Gabriele Gravina
Today at 2:54 PM
Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina has admitted that stadiums could be re-opened at 25% capacity before the Serie A season is over but only after permission is given. The Italian top tier are three gameweeks down with Juventus, Lazio and Inter Milan in a battle for the title.
The Italian top tier, and the second tier, was amongst the first football leagues to close down their shutters over the coronavirus. However, while the La Liga, Premier League and Bundesliga all started by early to mid June, the Serie A opted to start only after an intense medical check could be done. But with an equally congested fixture list as the other three leagues, the Italian top tier are also looking at wrapping things up before the end of July.
However, matches have been played behind closed doors with only essential staff and others allowed within the stadium. That has caused a few problems but with other business and work-places slowly re-opening across Italy, the Serie A will have to follow the same footsteps. And in an interview Gabriele Gravina has confirmed that the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) are working on a plan closely with the scientific-technical committee (CTS) to get fans back.
“We’re working so that fans can go back to experiencing football up close again. We’re working on percentages. As of today, we’re thinking of 25 percent. The problem lies with managing flows. We’ll be ready to govern this process once the CTS gives us the opportunity to let fans back into stadiums,” Gravina said reported Goal.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.