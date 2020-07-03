Reports | Sevilla lining up loan move for Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga
Today at 3:43 PM
Chelsea are reportedly willing to let goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga leave this summer with La Liga side Sevilla keen on loaning the Spanish international. The former Athletic Bilbao star arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018 for a world record fee but has struggled to make an impact.
The summer of 2018 witnessed a transfer mayhem like few ever witnessed with goalkeepers leading the race for many clubs. It saw Liverpool spend a world record fee on Alisson Becker with the Brazilian playing a key role in both their Champions League and Premier League title winning squads. But the Reds weren’t the only side spending big as Chelsea broke the world record fee for a goalkeeper after the Reds did when they spent €80 million on Kepa Arrizabalaga.
But the Spaniard has failed to live up to his immense price tag and it has seen Frank Lampard drop the 25-year-old multiple times this season replacing him with second string Willy Cabellero. However, while the Spaniard eventually won his way back into the Chelsea team, reports have indicated that Frank Lampard would be open to selling Kepa this summer. ESPN has reported that Sevilla are amongst the goalkeeper’s many suitors with the La Liga side looking at a loan deal, something that Kepa is reportedly open to.
However, with the Spaniard two years into a six year contract with the Blues, ESPN has reported that Chelsea would have to pay a sizeable chunk of Kepa’s wages to let him go which could pose a slight problem. But the report further added that the London side would be open to selling the 25-year-old permanently as well although they wouldn't get anywhere close to the world record fee they paid for him two years ago.
