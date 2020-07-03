Reports | Sevilla lining up loan move for Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga

But the Spaniard has failed to live up to his immense price tag and it has seen Frank Lampard drop the 25-year-old multiple times this season replacing him with second string Willy Cabellero. However, while the Spaniard eventually won his way back into the Chelsea team, reports have indicated that Frank Lampard would be open to selling Kepa this summer. ESPN has reported that Sevilla are amongst the goalkeeper’s many suitors with the La Liga side looking at a loan deal, something that Kepa is reportedly open to.