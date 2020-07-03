Reports | Borussia Dortmund finishing up final details on move for Jude Bellingham
Today at 3:57 PM
Borussia Dortmund are reportedly closing in on a move for Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham with the midfielder set to sign a long term contract. The youngster has been one of the most sought after players with his current contract at Birmingham expiring at the end of next season.
After what has been nearly a year of speculation over the future of Jude Bellingham’s career, the youngster is set to reportedly sign for Borussia Dortmund. The teenager has been one of the most sought after prospects this season after he became Birmingham City’s youngest debutant when he made an appearance for the club at 16. Since then, the hype around the midfielder has only grown with Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and a catalogue of Europe's best clubs, all interested in the youngster.
Not only that, reports indicated that Manchester United, alongside Dortmund, have been the front-runners to sign Bellingham with him even getting a tour of their training grounds. The Red Devils also introduced the youngster to Sir Alex Ferguson but that has fallen upon deaf ears as the BBC has reported that the 17-year-old and Dortmund have come to an agreement over a five-year contract although wage details haven’t been made public as of yet.
Not only that, but the German giants and Birmingham City have also come to a €20 million agreement over a transfer fee for Bellingham. The report further added that Dortmund’s persuasive argument and their history of developing young players into superstars with Jadon Sancho as their prime example convinced the teenager. However, the BBC further added that the move is yet to be completed with final details and various other tidbits still to be taken care of.
