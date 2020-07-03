Reports | Borussia Dortmund finishing up final details on move for Jude Bellingham

After what has been nearly a year of speculation over the future of Jude Bellingham’s career, the youngster is set to reportedly sign for Borussia Dortmund. The teenager has been one of the most sought after prospects this season after he became Birmingham City’s youngest debutant when he made an appearance for the club at 16. Since then, the hype around the midfielder has only grown with Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and a catalogue of Europe's best clubs, all interested in the youngster.