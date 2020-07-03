People have started taking active interest in football due to ISL, claims Sandesh Jhingan

“One thing that I always felt before 2013-14 was that no one cared about Indian football. Apart from a handful, no one really knew Indian football. Now, I see that people are taking an active interest in football. So the ISL has popularised the game in the country. At the end of the day, you have to accept that the league has helped Indian football, it has helped the national team and now there are so many people turning up for matches,” said Sandesh Jhinghan, as reported by Bridge.