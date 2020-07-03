Manchester United don’t need too many signings to take them to next level, admits Dimitar Berbatov

Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood are just two names with Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner all getting chances to showcase their skill. However, after yet another goal from Greenwood, Dimitar Berbatov admitted that the young forward is showing Cristiano Ronaldo-esque skill for the club. The former Tottenham and Fulham star also admitted that his former side doesn’t need too many players to improve but they have to be the right names.