Manchester United don’t need too many signings to take them to next level, admits Dimitar Berbatov
Today at 3:51 PM
Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that Manchester United doesn’t need too many players before they reach a level where they can compete again. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils have recruited well and they’re on course for a top four spot and only two points behind fourth place Chelsea.
Manchester United’s form post-January has been beyond impressive with the Red Devils thriving thanks to the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo. While the Nigerian has made a decent impact since his loan move, it’s Fernandes who has effectively transformed the way United play their football with his on-field relationship with Paul Pogba helping the club. Not just that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s insistence to use the youth at United has seen many thrive.
Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood are just two names with Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner all getting chances to showcase their skill. However, after yet another goal from Greenwood, Dimitar Berbatov admitted that the young forward is showing Cristiano Ronaldo-esque skill for the club. The former Tottenham and Fulham star also admitted that his former side doesn’t need too many players to improve but they have to be the right names.
"Greenwood, against Brighton, was like Ronaldo. His left foot is unbelievable along with his vision, I don't think many signings are needed to take United to that next level. They need to be really classy players to make the difference, someone who is going to be better than the current squad of players,” Berbatov told the Mirror.
