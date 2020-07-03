India submit bid papers for 2027 AFC Asian Cup hosting rights
Today at 3:00 PM
India, along with Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan have submitted bid papers for the hosting rights of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. While Iran and Qatar have hosted the showpiece event before, the other three countries are eyeing to stage the tournament for the first time in their history.
Having successfully hosted the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was awarded the rights for the 2020 FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup, which has been pushed back by a year. It was a few days ago that India added another feather to the cap - with them also set to host the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Having already submitted the bid for the hosting rights of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup - India is on course for hosting their biggest football event ever.
"The AFC will now work with each Bidding Member Association on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation in accordance with the bidding process and will announce the host for the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2021," stated the AFC, on Tuesday.
Qatar, the hosts for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has also staged the continental event two times - 1988 and 2011. Iran, on the other hand, is the only nation to win the trophy twice on home soil - back in 1968 and 1976. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and India are bracing up to host the mega event for the first time ever.
