India submit bid papers for 2027 AFC Asian Cup hosting rights

Having successfully hosted the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was awarded the rights for the 2020 FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup, which has been pushed back by a year. It was a few days ago that India added another feather to the cap - with them also set to host the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Having already submitted the bid for the hosting rights of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup - India is on course for hosting their biggest football event ever.