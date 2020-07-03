Bayern Munich completes €49 million move for Leroy Sane from Manchester City

Leroy Sane has completed his move to Bayern Munich, on Friday, following a €49 million deal with Manchester City. As per reports, the fee could rise to €60m, which also includes a 10% sell-on clause, but he will not be eligible to play for the German club before the next season gets underway.

"FC Bayern is a great club with big goals -- and these goals suit me as well. I'm looking forward to the new challenge and can't wait to train with the team. I know [Bayern coach] Hansi Flick from the U21 national team, we had a very good relationship there. I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority," said Leroy Sane, as reported by ESPN.

Even though the paperwork is complete, the winger is not eligible to play for the club until the next season kicks-off. So, he is not going to be a part of Bayern Munich’s Champions League squad when the tournament resumes in August, after a four-month gap. City boss Pep Guardiola had a lot to say about the forward and admitted that the German played a key role in a special period for the Manchester side.

“We wish Leroy all the best in this new chapter of his career. Leroy has been part of one of the most special periods in this club’s history and he leaves with the best wishes of everyone here at Manchester City,” said Guardiola to Manchester City's official website.