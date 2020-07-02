Tottenham does not need heavy investment in the summer, claims Jose Mourinho

Despite claims that Tottenham needs reinforcements earlier in the season, Jose Mourinho has changed his tune and admitted that his side does not need heavy investment in the summer. The North Londoners have had an up and down season this term but they’re still in the fight for a European spot.

Few clubs have had as troublesome a season as Tottenham with the North Londoners failing to live up to the hype after they reached the Champions League finals last term. Instead, the club was forced to sack Mauricio Pochettino with Spurs falling as low as 14th place in his final few weeks with the club. However, while things under Jose Mourinho has picked up with them still in the fight for a top four place, Tottenham still needs reinforcements to help their cause next season.

But despite admitting, earlier in the season, that the club needs new signings to help them compete again, Mourinho has now revealed that he doesn’t believe this side needs heavy reinforcements. The winter moves for Steven Bergwijn, Gedson Fernandes and Giovani Lo Celso’s permanent move has helped the club and Mourinho further added that Spurs will improve the squad but won’t spend big as it is not the way they do business.

"That is normal that a team that qualifies or doesn't qualify for Champions League, it makes a difference in terms of the economical situation, that is easy to understand and easy to accept. The two good things are that Mr. Levy wants what I want, what the fans want, which is to win football matches and to try to win trophies," Mourinho revealed reported ESPN.

"That is the first good thing and the second good thing is we don't need much. We don't need many players, we don't need huge investment. That is not our profile as a club, with or without COVID, with or without Champions League. It doesn't matter what happens in terms of the table, we will manage to improve our squad, which is what we want."