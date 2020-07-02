Players in the ISL are secure, they do not have to worry about their contracts, admits Gouramangi Singh

Former Indian footballer Gourmangi Singh has stated that the players in the Indian Super League should feel secure as they do not have to worry about their contracts. The Manipuri was a regular in the national football side during his prime, having made 71 appearances donning the blue jerseys.

Graduated from the Tata Football Academy, Gouranamgi Singh has enjoyed a trophy-laden career after making his debut for Mohun Bagan back in 2004, even though he mainly played his club football in Goa. The center-back made his International debut in 2006 and was an influential figure behind India’s Nehru Cup-winning squad in 2007. Having also played for ISL clubs like Chennayin FC and Pune City FC, the Manipuri feels that the players in the Indian Super League feel secure and do not need to worry about the contracts.

"I have played in the ISL and I have seen the professionalism the league has. In the ISL, players have the peace of mind and feel secured as they do not have to worry about contracts. The growth of Indian football has been through ISL and there is a steady pattern of professionalism now among all clubs," said Gouramangi Singh, as reported by IANS.

The picture in the I-League has been quite different though, with the players often facing problems like non-payment of salaries and premature termination of the contracts. The former footballer has played extensively under Indian and foreign coaches throughout his career, including Armando Colaco - India’s most successful coach in recent times. But, according to Gourmangi, top coaches in the ISL have played a huge part in developing Indian talents and bring out their best on the pitch.

"Also I feel some of the top coaches who have the experience are coaching Indian talents. It was there before also, but with the ISL it is a regular thing now. All the teams in the ISL also compete with each other not just on the pitch but also off it to get better. Some of the training pitches are really good these days,” added the 2010 AIFF Player of the Year.