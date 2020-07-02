Manchester City are not far behind Liverpool but we need to do little more, admits Pep Guardiola

Despite Manchester City being 23 points behind Liverpool, Pep Guardiola has revealed that the gap between them and the Reds is not too big but City have to work hard to overcome the difference. The Cityzens struggled to keep up with Liverpool which saw the Reds walk away with the league title.

After winning his first Premier League title by dominating the league, Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City were taken to the final day by Liverpool last term. The gap between the two sides turned out to be only one point by the end of the 2018/19 season with Manchester City lifting a second consecutive title under Guardiola. Many expected City to continue their dominance this term but struggles across the field has seen City pegged back by the Reds.

Defensive issues and injuries to key stars across his squad, has seen Manchester City forced to settle for second place with them a massive 23 points behind Liverpool. Yet, despite the incredible numbers that the Reds have managed to add to their tally this season, Pep Guardiola believes that his side are not too far behind. He further added that while City will have to work hard to catch up, doing that is not beyond their abilities.

"I think we are not far away but you have to do a little bit more. They are a team that was better, who play at an outstanding level in every single game and we have to do more. Football helps you to understand an incredible education that another one was better and you have to try to reduce this gap,” Guardiola said reported ESPN.

The Reds were officially crowned Champions of England last week after Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea which means that their next team will have to give them a guard of honour. That honor goes to Manchester City and Guardiola confirmed, earlier in the week, that his side will do the right thing when the Reds visit the Etihad. But the Spaniard also admitted City have a point to prove against Liverpool with them looking to beat their rivals everytime.

"In sport you have to prove every time. We are incredibly satisfied with what we are doing. But for athletes it is never enough. Past is the past. We mention in our soul, our memories, but the show must go on. Some people will say I don't have to show anything. I am completely the opposite. Every time you have to do it again,” he added.