    Inter Milan confirm €40 million move for Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi

    Achraf Hakimi has signed for Inter Milan in a shock deal

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:44 PM

    Serie A giants Inter Milan have confirmed the €40 million move for Achraf Hakimi with the Nerazzurri signing the full-back permanently from Real Madrid. The 21-year-old has spent the last two years in Germany and has slowly developed into one of the best full-backs in the world at Borussia Dortmund.

    Despite Achraf Hakimi spending the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund, many expected La Liga giants Real Madrid to keep the full-back. The Moroccan’s development in Germany has been beyond impressive with the 21-year-old slowly but steadily turning into one of the best full-backs in the world. However, while Dortmund failed to negotiate a permanent deal for the starlet, the ageing pair of Marcelo and Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid, meant that many believed the Los Blancos would keep him.

    But issues over the coronavirus and other problems saw the club open to selling him with Manchester City and Bayern Munich reportedly in the race for the 21-year-old. However, shockingly, it’s Inter Milan that have managed to capture the young starlet after they came to an agreement over a €40 million deal for Hakimi. The Moroccan has signed a five year deal with the San Siro giants although any details over his wages has not been made public yet.

    "Real Madrid and Inter Milan have agreed the transfer of Achraf Hakimi. The club want to thank Achraf for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behaviour since he arrived at our academy in 2006 and wish him luck in this new stage of his career," a statement from Real Madrid said.

