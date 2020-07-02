Inter Milan confirm €40 million move for Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi

Despite Achraf Hakimi spending the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund, many expected La Liga giants Real Madrid to keep the full-back. The Moroccan’s development in Germany has been beyond impressive with the 21-year-old slowly but steadily turning into one of the best full-backs in the world. However, while Dortmund failed to negotiate a permanent deal for the starlet, the ageing pair of Marcelo and Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid, meant that many believed the Los Blancos would keep him.