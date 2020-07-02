Igor Stimac eyes Europe for eight-week camp ahead of World Cup qualifiers

India is already out of the race for in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, having failed to win a single match so far, even though they’ve been pitted with weaker teams like Bangladesh and Afghanistan. But they can still make a cut to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup if they manage to win at least a couple of matches in their remaining fixtures. Head coach Igor Stimac has already shortlisted three possible destinations for camps ahead of the qualifiers, but the plan is still undone due to the International travel bans in place due to the pandemic.