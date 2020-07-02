Chelsea have lot of work to do to get to where we want to be, asserts Frank Lampard

After a 3-2 loss to West Ham, Frank Lampard has admitted that Chelsea are far from the perfect version of themselves as the Blues have a lot of improvements to work on. The London side are in prime position to finish in a Champions League spot but have been in inconsistent form since the restart.

A late goal from Andriy Yarmolenko capped a fascinating match between West Ham and Chelsea with the Blues falling short in the end. They struggled for most of the game and while they had the Hammers pinned for large parts of the game, Chelsea failed to do too much in the final third. That eventually came back to haunt them with goals from Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio, and Yarmolenko’s late winner proving to be just enough for David Moyes’ side.

Yet, their defensive issues this season and issues defending set-pieces have been rather obvious to many although their offensive showcase has made up for the difference. That has seen Frank Lampard admit that his side are far from the perfect product and that they need to find the same consistency that Liverpool and Manchester City have achieved. He also refused to blame his defenders and added that the club has to accept it and move on.

“It’s a sign of where we are – we have a lot of hard work to do to get to where we want to be. The reason the rest of us are chasing Liverpool and Man City is because of the consistency they have developed so that is what we have to work towards. It’s obviously frustrating but if we are in that position it’s how you bounce back and move forward,” Lampard admitted in his post match press conference.

“I’ve not been let down by my defenders – we’ve made mistakes in the buildup to the goals, not just defenders, which cost us the game. I wouldn’t call it a wake-up call because every game is different. This wasn’t a huge surprise – if you know the Premier League and you make mistakes, it can happen. We have to accept it and move on," he added.