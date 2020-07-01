Wigan Athletic become first English side to go into administration post coronavirus

Wigan Athletic have been placed into administration with them now looking for buyers to save the club and the Lactics have revealed that there was no other choice. The club currently sit in 14th place in the English second tier but a potential points deduction could see them fall even lower.

In a shocking move, Championship side Wigan Athletic have gone into administration and reports have indicated that the club have been struggling to maintain their finances over the pandemic. The Lactics have confirmed the move and have further revealed that they had no other choice but to place the club in administration in order to safeguard the club although the move may see them suffer a points deduction.

A statement from the EFL revealed that the Lactics will be subject to a 12-point points deduction and it will be in accordance with EFL regulations, which will mean that the sanctions will only be awarded once the Championship season is officially over. They currently sit in 14th place with eight points separating them and the drop zone but the standard 12 point deduction for English Football League clubs entering administration will see them in the relegation zone.

It will place them four points from safety with six matches left in the season although the club have been in fine form post the restart with them winning all three of their games without conceding a goal. However, the statement from the EFL further added that the league is awaiting notice from the administration and only then will discussions take place over the long-term future of the Lactics.

"As a result of Wigan Athletic confirming they have entered into administration, the Club will be subject to a 12-point deduction and, in accordance with EFL Regulations, the timing of the sporting sanction can only be determined once final league placings in the Championship are determined. If in the event the Club is relegated by virtue of their final position following the conclusion of the Championship season, then the deduction will apply in League One in 2020/21," reads the statement from the EFL.

"However, if the Club is not in the relegation places following the final game of season, the sanction will be then be applied to their season 2019/20 total and final league standings amended as appropriate. The EFL is awaiting formal notification from the Administrators and once the League has received this it will commence discussions with the relevant individuals with the aim of achieving a long-term future for the Club."

Sky Sports has reported that the club are now on an urgent hunt for buyers having appointed Paul Stanley, Gerald Krasner and Dean Watson from Begbies Taylor as joint administrators of the club. In an interview, Kranser, a former chairman at Leeds United, admitted that this decision was forced by the coronavirus with it taking a serious hit on the Lactics’ finances. Sky Sports has reported that the club took a £9.2 million hit according to their latest finances and Krasner further added that the club are now looking for buyers to help save not just Wigan Athletic but the jobs of all the people who work for the club.

"Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures this season and to urgently find interested parties to save Wigan Athletic FC and the jobs of the people who work for the club. Obviously the suspension of the Championship season due to Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the recent fortunes of the club. Wigan Athletic has been a focal point and source of pride for the town since 1932 and anyone who is interested in buying this historic sporting institution should contact the joint administrators directly,” Krasner said, reported Sky Sports.