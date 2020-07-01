We have enough players to fill Leroy Sane's shoes, claims Pep Guardiola

“We have enough good players up front,” Guardiola said. “Gabriel (Jesus) can play on the left, (Phil) Foden can play on the left. We have Raheem (Sterling). Most of them are in good condition. … I think we have other priorities, maybe. I don’t know if after the coronavirus, whether the financial situation for the club will change. We will see at the end of this season,” said Pep Guardiola, as reported by The Indian Express.