We have enough players to fill Leroy Sane's shoes, claims Pep Guardiola
Today at 7:10 PM
Pep Guardiola feels that Manchester City does not need an instant replacement for the outgoing Leroy Sane because there are already enough players in the squad to fill his shoes. The Cityzens failed to retain the English Premier League title this season, with Liverpool claiming the silverware.
After much speculation, Bayern Munich have finally come to an agreement over a £54.8m transfer fee for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, sighting a summer import when the transfer window opens. The winger has been constantly linked with a move to the German club, which made it quite difficult for the English club to extend his contract. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola feels that there is no rush for them to find a replacement for the outgoing star because they already have enough players who can fill in Sane’s position.
“We have enough good players up front,” Guardiola said. “Gabriel (Jesus) can play on the left, (Phil) Foden can play on the left. We have Raheem (Sterling). Most of them are in good condition. … I think we have other priorities, maybe. I don’t know if after the coronavirus, whether the financial situation for the club will change. We will see at the end of this season,” said Pep Guardiola, as reported by The Indian Express.
Even though the Bundesliga is over, with Bayern Munich claiming its record 29th title, there are seven rounds to play in the English Premier League. Either way, Bundesliga and Manchester City are set to play in the Champions League round-of-16, which resumes in August, but Sane is unlikely to play for the German club, even if the transfer completes by then.
