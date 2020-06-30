Reports | Manchester City and Bayern Munich come to £54.8 million agreement for Leroy Sane

Despite being on the verge of a sensational move to Bayern Munich last summer, the move fell apart after Leroy Sane suffered a serious injury at the start of this season. The Cityzens later confirmed it as an ACL tear which effectively put an end of any move for the German and at the same time meant the end of the season before it started for Sane. However, despite spending most of the 2019/20 season on the sidelines, the 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern.