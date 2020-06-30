Reports | Manchester City and Bayern Munich come to £54.8 million agreement for Leroy Sane
Today at 12:13 AM
After what has felt like decades of negotiations and rumours, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have finally come to an agreement over a potential £54.8 million deal for Leroy Sane. The German international was close to leaving Manchester last summer but a season-ending injury curtailed the move.
Despite being on the verge of a sensational move to Bayern Munich last summer, the move fell apart after Leroy Sane suffered a serious injury at the start of this season. The Cityzens later confirmed it as an ACL tear which effectively put an end of any move for the German and at the same time meant the end of the season before it started for Sane. However, despite spending most of the 2019/20 season on the sidelines, the 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern.
To further add to City’s problems, the winger was in the final year of his current deal with Pep Guardiola confirming that Sane has rejected numerous contract offers from the club. The Spaniard further confirmed that the German will either leave City this summer or the next although that end might come this summer. The Guardian has reported that Bayern Munich and Manchester City have come to an agreement for a £54.8 million deal with an initial fee of £44.7 million and the rest in performance and various other add-ons.
The report further revealed that the German will sign a five year deal, until 2025, with Sane reportedly overly keen on going back to Germany. The winger will only link up with his new teammates after the Champions League in August although he is unlikely to play for Manchester City in the competition once it resumes.
Leroy Sané to Bayern Münich, here we go! As reported by @cfbayern total agreement has been reached between Bayern Münich and Manchester City. Paperworks time for the player - he’s going to sign until June 2025. 🛑 #MCFC #Bayern #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2020
