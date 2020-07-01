Need to be stronger at home to keep European football hopes alive, admits Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has confessed that Arsenal needs to be stronger at the Emirates Stadium to keep their hopes alive for a top-six finish this season and qualify for the Europa League. The Gunners are currently at the 10th spot in the league table, with them set to face Norwich City this Wednesday.

Arsenal had a miserable return to the Premier League, post Covid-19 break, with them losing back to back games against Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion. But, having won the next match against Southampton at St. Mary’s and following up with a stunning 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final, the Gunners looks like they've found their footing.

But with Liverpool and Tottenham yet to be played alongside a few other interesting games, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta feels that the team needs to be strong in their home matches to keep their hopes alive for a top-six finish and subsequently, a continental berth.

"Every game is going to be a must-win game from now because we have a few teams ahead of us so the margin for error is minimal. At home, we have to be very strong if we have any chance of finishing in European places. We really want to play at home; that's where we enjoy [playing] more. But obviously, not having the fans is a tremendous disadvantage," said Mikel Arteta, as reported by BBC.com.

Arsenal is set to host Norwich City in the Premier League this Wednesday, and a win in the encounter will take them to the seventh position in the league, leapfrogging Sheffield United, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur. But a tough test awaits the Mikel Arteta’s side, with them scheduled to play Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in their next four sets of games in the league.