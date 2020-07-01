Liverpool are very good team and we can keep winning more and more, admits Mohamed Salah

With Liverpool’s hands on their first Premier League title, Mohamed Salah has confessed that this Reds’ team have the ability to keep winning more and more trophies. The Anfield side became the fastest ever champion in English football’s top flight history with a few more records within their sight.

After a sensational title race last season, many expected the same to happen again this season with Manchester City eventually completing their first three-peat. However, Liverpool proved to be the party poopers as they ran away with the Premier League title from the moment go. Few have managed to stop Jurgen Klopp’s side this season with Manchester United, Everton, and Watford the lone exceptions to that statement.

However, with their hands on the league title, Liverpool now have a wide array of records within their reach but Mohamed Salah believes they can do even more. In an interview, the Egyptian admitted that this Liverpool side are a “very good team” and have the ability to win “more and more trophies” over the coming seasons. Salah also added that while it will be tough for the club to maintain their current standards, it won’t be impossible.

"We are a very good team now, if we perform in the same way we can win more and more trophies. This is our aim. We have adapted well as a team and our understanding is perfect. If this continues, we can achieve more. It’s difficult to maintain our current level, but it’s not impossible. I won't stop seeking to win championships, I can create new challenges for myself to win again and again. My ambition has no limits and I will work to be better in the next years,” Salah revealed in an interview with BeIN Sport.

With less than six games left in the season, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne, Danny Ings, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a few others are all in the running for the PFA’s player of the year award. However, a shock candidate in the form of Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has been put into the mix and Salah admitted that the Liverpool captain deserves acknowledgement for his achievements with the club.

“You can't say it, we have many good players, If you asked 10 people 'Is Alisson the best player?' Nine of them will say that. The same with [Trent Alexander] Arnold, Henderson, Virgil [van Dijk], Salah, Mane. We had a great season but if I have to choose one I will pick Henderson because he is our captain, he's been here for eight to nine years and faced criticism many times and got over it. He is a great person and always tries to help everyone,” he added.