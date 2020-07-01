Ligue 1 made a massive error in prematurely ending the season, claims Jean-Michel Aulas

With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the world, it saw football across Europe halted to help curb the spread of the global pandemic. However, while football in England, Spain, Germany and Italy, amongst others, has resumed action, things in France took a serious turn. The campaign was stopped on March 13th and never resumed with the French league opting to end both the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons prematurely with PSG handed the title. It also saw Toulouse and Amiens relegated to the second tier with them fighting that decision in court.