Ligue 1 made a massive error in prematurely ending the season, claims Jean-Michel Aulas
Today at 7:02 PM
Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has asserted that ending the French Ligue 1 season early was a ‘massive error’ and one that showed a lack of planning. The French Football Federation opted to end both the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons early to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the world, it saw football across Europe halted to help curb the spread of the global pandemic. However, while football in England, Spain, Germany and Italy, amongst others, has resumed action, things in France took a serious turn. The campaign was stopped on March 13th and never resumed with the French league opting to end both the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons prematurely with PSG handed the title. It also saw Toulouse and Amiens relegated to the second tier with them fighting that decision in court.
However, the Stade council, France's highest administrative court, had suspended their relegations with them asking the French league to rethink their format for the next season. But that will not happen as the clubs voted earlier last week to keep the format as the same which means that both clubs will go down as followed. That has seen Jean-Michel Aulas admit that the league made a “massive error” and that French football has now been deprived of revenue in a dramatic period.
"All that was needed was to stop temporarily, assess the situation and take a decision on whether to stop later on. It is a massive error, firstly because the country needs football and at the moment, to watch football, we are now obliged to turn to football in other countries. Above all, we're going to go through a dramatic period for French football that will be deprived of its revenue,” Aulas told the BBC.
