Level of ISL not par with other leagues, but has potential to grow, believes Ferran Corominhas

Today at 2:00 PM
FC Goa star Ferran Corominhas feels that the Indian Super League can reach great heights, even though it is not one of the best leagues in Asia at the moment. The former La Liga star has extended his stay at FC Goa, with him set to play his fourth season in India's top-flight league.
Ferran Corominhas is one of the best foreigners to ever play in the Indian Super League and the vital cog in FC Goa’s setup for the past few seasons. The prolific forward has so far scored 48 goals for the Gaurs in 57 matches he’s played across different tournaments, having extended his stay with the club for another season. But while the Spaniard feels that the level of the Indian Super League is not on par with other leagues in Asia, he believes it has the potential to grow by a great extent in the future.
"I think that the level of the Indian (Super) League is not up to other countries to compete and win the Asian championship, but little by little the level of soccer (football) in India will grow and it can be a great power in the future," said Ferran Corominhas, as reported by Goal.com.
"There are many good players in India - Brandon (Fernandes), Liston (Colaco), (Mohammad) Nawas, Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu), (Sunil) Chhetri, Sahal (Abdul Samad), Raynier (Fernandes), (Anirudh) Thapa," added the former La Liga footballer.
The Spaniard was roped in by the Indian Super League side FC Goa in 2017, having been at the forefront of proceedings for the club since his arrival. Recalling his journey so far in India, 'Coro' mentioned that everything has gone well so far, even though adapting to the Indian conditions in the first year was difficult.
"Everything went very well. Always playing, having good results, and scoring goals. Only the first year, the first days, adaptation to the country was difficult," concluded the Spaniard.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.