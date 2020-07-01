Level of ISL not par with other leagues, but has potential to grow, believes Ferran Corominhas

Ferran Corominhas is one of the best foreigners to ever play in the Indian Super League and the vital cog in FC Goa’s setup for the past few seasons. The prolific forward has so far scored 48 goals for the Gaurs in 57 matches he’s played across different tournaments, having extended his stay with the club for another season. But while the Spaniard feels that the level of the Indian Super League is not on par with other leagues in Asia, he believes it has the potential to grow by a great extent in the future.