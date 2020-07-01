Disagree with the fact that I have no faith in Antoine Griezmann, asserts Quique Setien

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has admitted that he doesn’t agree with the claims that he has no faith in Antoine Griezmann with him set to talk to the forward soon. The Frenchman signed for the La Liga giants last summer but has endured a tough time post the restart with only three starts.

Reports over a fallout between Barcelona boss Quique Setien and his superstar Antoine Griezmann have swept across Spain after starting eleven named without the Frenchman. The 29-year-old has now made three appearances off the bench since the restart with him finding himself on the starting eleven only three times in six games. However, Griezmann’s struggles in front of goal has been obvious with the former Atletico Madrid failing to find the net since mid February in La Liga.

However, despite that Barcelona boss Quique Setien has admitted that there is no fallout or problems between him and the forward. This comes after the Catalan giants fell to yet another draw in the league against Atletico Madrid which has put a dent in their hopes of a three peat. Yet despite only bringing Griezmann on in the dying moments of the game, Setien confessed that he still has faith in the forward but couldn’t bring him on “without destabilising the team”.

"The problem is not everyone can play, We have to make decisions. Maybe it wasn't logical to bring him on [that late], but it was worse to not do so. A player like him can always do something. We didn't bring him on before because the team was doing well, Riqui [Puig] was doing well, we always try to have [Luis] Suarez and [Lionel] Messi on the pitch. It is difficult to find a place [for Griezmann] without destabilising the team,” Setien said reported ESPN.

"I don't agree with that I have no confidence in him. He's an important player, but I understand it's tough for him to come on with so little time left. I will speak with him [on Wednesday]. I won't say sorry, because [it's about] decisions, but I understand he may feel bad, and I feel bad for him because he's a great person and a great professional."