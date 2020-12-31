Trying to change Juventus’ mind or I’ll have to leave Turin to play football, admits Sami Khedira

2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira has admitted that unless his situation changes at Juventus, he will be looking to leave Turin to try and find a place to play football regularly. The 33-year-old hasn’t featured for the Bianconeri this season with his last appearance coming in June of 2020.

After thriving at Real Madrid by doing exactly what the Los Blancos signed him for, Sami Khedira watched as Juventus snapped him up on a free-transfer in 2015. The German and the Turin giants adapted brilliantly with Khedira playing a key role in their run to the 2016/17 Champions League final. But while Juventus lost that to Real Madrid, Khedira continued to shine until injuries cut it all short.

While the German returned to full-fitness last summer, Juventus had moved on with the 33-year-old having not played a single minute for the club since June. It has seen Khedira admit that unless he can convince the higher-ups at Juventus to change his situation, he will be looking to leave Turin in the near future. The German further added that he hasn’t been satisfied with things and wants to keep playing but has “adjusted to the situation”.

“It’s unusual for me, and I’m not satisfied. I’m a competitive guy, I want to play. But in the meantime, I’ve adjusted to the situation and try to make the most of it. I’m part of match-day preparation and video analysis. My influence is still there,” Khedira told the Athletic.

“I see myself as a bit of a mentor for the younger players. I’m keeping my energy levels and motivation high. But at the end of the day, I want to be on the pitch and fight for points. That’s why I’m trying to change the situation or leave Turin to do what I enjoy most: playing football.”

Over the years, even before his move to Juventus, Khedira has been heavily linked with a move to England with Arsenal, Manchester United and a few others interested. While nothing ever materialized, the German admitted that he is looking to play there before he retires. Khedira further added that it would be “the icing on the cake” with him doing “extra sessions” to get ready for England.

“The Premier League is still missing in my collection, to play there would be the icing on the cake. There are fewer breaks in the game and many counter-attacks, but this is what I like. I’ve done a lot of extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for a higher pace and intensity. I’ve done extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for the pace and intensity in the Premier League,” he added.