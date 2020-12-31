Reports | Manchester United looking into move for Norwich City’s Max Aarons
Today at 9:31 PM
According to Goal, Manchester United are interested in a move for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons although a move is unlikely to take place in the winter transfer window. The 20-year-old was linked with a move to Old Trafford over the summer with other clubs from across England also interested.
When Norwich City were relegated at the end of the 2019/20 season, many expected the Canaries to be picked apart with their best young stars taken away. However, that wasn’t the case with the Carrow side losing only Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis over the summer. But things are set to change for the club with Emilano Buendia, Todd Cantwell, and even Max Aarons. Yet, it’s a move for Aarons that has many Norwich fans concerned especially with the 20-year-old thriving at Carrow Road.
He has played in almost every single game possible for the club over the last two which has impressed quite a few clubs across England. That includes Manchester United with the Red Devils even looking into a move last summer but nothing materialized. However, Goal has reported that the Old Trafford are set to try yet again with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to sign competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. But the report has further indicated that a move in the winter-transfer window might not be possible with Norwich unlikely to let him leave.
However, that hasn’t changed Manchester United’s stance on the right-back especially with Aarons open to signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. The Red Devils have also been linked with moves for Kieran Tripper and a few other options with the club looking to sign a back-up after being forced to play Victor Lindelof as a right-back recently.
Manchester United have Max Aarons in their radar by months and he’s appreciated. No official bid or anything advanced at the moment, he’s not close to join #mufc now. 🔴— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2020
