Premier League not looking to pause season despite rise in coronavirus cases
Today at 2:02 PM
In a statement released by the Premier League, the English top tier has confirmed that there have been no discussions to pause the 2020/21 season amidst the rise of COVID-19 cases. This comes in light of two games being postponed in the space of three days in the final gameweek of 2020.
With the Premier League reporting a record number of positive tests, 18, of players and club staff between December 21st and 27th, it had many concerned about the future of this season. To make things even worse, Manchester City and Tottenham’s games being postponed over a rise in COVID-19 cases at City and Fulham placed it in even more doubt as they became the third game to be postponed over COVID-19. It saw West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce call for a “circuit break” with many echoing his statement.
Yet despite that, in a statement released following the confirmation that Tottenham vs Fulham had been postponed, the league confirmed that they haven’t discussed “pausing the season.” Reports had indicated that the Premier League was looking to do the same but the statement refuted that and confirmed that the league “had no plans to do so.” It further added that the league has full “confidence in it’s COVID-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled”.
“The Premier League has not discussed pausing the season and has no plans to do so. The league continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled, and these protocols continue to have the full backing of government,” reads the Premier League’s statement.
“With the health of players and staff the priority, the league is also fully supportive of how clubs are implementing the protocols and rules. The league wishes those with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture between Tottenham and Fulham in due course.”
