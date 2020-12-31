Looking forward to playing for many more years but you never know, confesses Cristiano Ronaldo

Even at the age of 35, few players in the world have been as good as Cristiano Ronaldo this year with the Portuguese international thriving for Juventus. The 35-year-old finished the 2019/20 season with 31 goals and has continued that run of form into this season with 12 goals in ten league appearances. That tally puts him one ahead of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and at the top of the goalscoring charts across Europe’s top five leagues.