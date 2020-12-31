Jose Mourinho’s self-assurance makes me believe that Tottenham will win something, proclaims Sergio Reguilon
Today at 2:59 PM
Sergio Reguilon has admitted that Jose Mourinho’s mentality and confidence has him believing that Tottenham could win something this season. Tottenham haven’t won silverware since they lifted the Carabao Cup in the 2007/08 season with their league drought going back almost sixty years.
When Tottenham sacked Mauricio Pochettino and replaced him with Jose Mourinho, few expected the club to survive the transition but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, after an impressive summer transfer window, Mourinho and Spurs have enjoyed a great first half of the season with them losing just four times in their opening 26 games. That includes just three losses in the league with them also possessing one of the best defensive records.
However, while Spurs sit seven points behind league leaders Liverpool, it has seen many believe that the North Londoners have the capacity to finally end their trophy drought. Sergio Reguilon has reiterated the same and admitted that Jose Mourinho’s attitude and “self-assurance” has him believing that the club can achieve something this season. The Spaniard further added that with the mentality that Tottenham have right now, anything is possible.
"I saw, I don't know where, that in his second year Mourinho has won a title with every team he has been with. I personally look at him, I see that self-assurance that he has in himself and I say: 'We are going to win something, yes'. We are going to have to win something. With that mentality, things get done,” Reguilon told AS.
The Spaniard has played under a catalogue of coaches in his short career so far which includes Zinedine Zidane, Julen Lopetegui, Luis Enrique and now Jose Mourinho. But Reguilon admitted that for him while Zidane and Lopetegui are good in their own way for him Enrique and Mourinho are “two top coaches.” He further added that both managers have their own methods and techniques but they’re amongst the best in the world.
"For me, Mourinho and Luis Enrique are two top coaches. Each one has his method, each teacher has his booklet. Luis Enrique likes more to be in control of the ball, more like the Spanish philosophy of taking care of the ball. Mourinho likes that we are strong, that we also have the ball, of course, but they are different ways of training. But in their measure they are both top,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sergio Reguilon
- Jose Mourinho
- English Premier League
- Uefa Europa League
- Fa Cup
- Carabao Cup
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.